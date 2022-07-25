President Droupadi Murmu: My election proof that poor can not just dream but also fulfil them

Updated: July 25, 2022 11:08:50 am
Addressing the nation for the first time after being sworn in as the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu stated that her achievement belonged to every poor in India and was a reflection of the capabilities of crores of women.
Murmu, who became the first tribal woman and the youngest President, was administered oath by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday. Former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others were present at the ceremony.
Here are the top quotes from Murmu’s address:
🔴 It is a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of Independence. And today, in the 75th year of Independence, I have been handed this responsibility. I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a historic time when India is gearing up to achieve the vision of the next 25 years.
🔴 I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assemblies for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country.
🔴 I am the first President of the country who was born in Independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of Independent India.
🔴 Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My election is evidence that the poor in India can not just dream but also fulfil those dreams.
🔴 It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India.
🔴 It is satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years — the poor, Dalits, backward, and the tribals — can find representation through me. My election has the blessings of the poor of the country and reflects the dreams and capabilities of crores of women and daughters of the country.
🔴 I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth and women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to me.
🔴 In 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus.
— with inputs from PTI
