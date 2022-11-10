President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km in Odisha’s Puri, offers prayer at Jagannath temple

In a move that left her security personnel surprised, President Droupadi Murmu stopped her convoy in Odisha’s Puri and chose to walk around two kilometers to offer her prayers at the Jagannath temple on Thursday.

The President, who is on a two-day trip to her home state, directed her staff to stop the car, two kilometres ahead of the temple, and then started walking towards the temple like a common devotee.

While walking, the President along with others was seen chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’.

This is not the first time President Murmu surprised her officials. During her trip to Jharkhand, the President was seen having an impromptu conversation in Santhali with a few women.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport. The President was accorded a guard of honor by the state government on her arrival.

This is Murmu’s first visit to the state after becoming the President in July. The state government also declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of Murmu’s visit.