Shared water resources can be used as weapon by any nation: Murmu

Emphasising the significance of limited freshwater supply for a growing global population and rising industrialisation, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that a vast quantity of this available freshwater is spread across international borders, and this “water resource” can be used as a “weapon” by any country and take the form of an international conflict.

Speaking after inaugurating the seventh India Water Week in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Murmu said the issue of water is also linked to national security.

This issue is relevant for the entire world, Murmu said, and highlighted the need for international cooperation for water conservation and management.

Stating that “a vast amount of available freshwater is spread between two or more countries”, the President said. “Yeh sanyukt jal sansaadhan (this combined water resource) can be used as a weapon by any country against another, and can take the form of international conflict.”

“Therefore, international cooperation in water conservation and management is necessary,” she said.

Murmu said Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel, and the European Union are participating in the India Water Week and expressed hope that all stakeholders will benefit from exchange of ideas and technologies at the forum.

“The issue of water is multifaceted and complex, for which efforts are required by all stakeholders,” she noted.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for proper use and management of water in the irrigation sector, the President said, “According to an estimate, about 80 percent of our country’s water is used for agricultural purposes. Therefore, proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation.”

She said the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana — agriculture irrigation scheme — is being implemented to increase the country’s irrigated area. In line with water conservation goals, the scheme also envisages adoption of precision-irrigation and water-saving technologies to ensure “per drop more crop”, she said.

Murmu said providing clean drinking water to India’s growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years. “We all know water is limited and only its proper use and recycling can sustain this resource for a long time. Therefore, all of us should try to consume this resource carefully,” she added.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, MoS Prahlad Singh Patel and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath highlighted efforts being made by the Centre and the state government towards the direction of supply of clean drinking water to the people. He also said more than 60 rivers have been revived in the state.

Shekhawat said issues related to water security are taking the form of multi-sectoral challenges, and “all of us need to work in a holistic manner” to meet these challenges.