scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Top quotes from President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden Independence Day eve speech

Here are the top quotes from President Droupadi Murmu's speech today

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 7:42:31 pm
Droupadi Murmu delivers her maiden address to nation on August 14, 2022. (Photo: Youtube@President of India)

In her maiden address to nation as the President of India on the eve of Independence Day, Droupadi Murmu said India can be credited for helping world discover true potential of democracy. She said the world has seen new India rising in recent years and the country has proved the skeptics wrong.

Here are the top quotes from President Droupadi Murmu’s speech today

# India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy.

# Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margins.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...

# India’s new-found confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women.

# In most democratic countries, women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. But from the very beginning of our republic, India adopted universal adult suffrage.

# Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings. Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights.

Advertisement

# In the past few years, a new India has taken shape. During the Covid pandemic, our achieved a lot more than many developed nations. We are grateful to the scientists and Covid warriors for this.

# Farmers and workers deserve credit for our robust economy. The economic growth has become more inclusive, with narrower disparities.

# Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country.

Advertisement

# When the environment is facing new challenges, we must remain determined to preserve all that makes India beautiful. Conserving water, soil and bio-diversity is our duty towards our children.

# Caring for Mother Nature has been part and parcel of Indian culture. With our traditional life style, we Indians can show the way to the rest of the world.

# I would like to extend Independence Day greetings to the armed forces, to the members of Indian missions abroad, and to the Indian diaspora who continue to make their motherland proud. My best wishes to all of you.

# On August 15, 1947, we broke the shackles of colonial rule. While celebrating the anniversary of this auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters. He sacrificed everything so that we can all breathe in a free India.

# August 14 is being observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The purpose of observing this Memorial Day is to promote social harmony, human empowerment and unity.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:29:22 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement