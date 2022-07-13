scorecardresearch
Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy of India: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

Reacting to Kumar's comments, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is how Congress insults India’s first woman tribal president candidate."

Updated: July 13, 2022 12:47:28 pm
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Mangalagiri, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hitting out at NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar stated Wednesday that she represented the “evil philosophy of India”.

“It’s not about the individual or comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha ji is a good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make Droupadi Murmi ji as the symbol of adivasis. Mr (Ram Nath) Kovind is the President and Hathras happened … has he said a word? Continued atrocities have been happening against Schedule Castes of India,” Kumar stated.

“Creating symbols and then fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is about. This is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Mr Yashwant Sinha,” he added.

Reacting to his statement, the BJP accused the Congress party of “insulting” the Presidential candidate. “This is how Congress insults India’s first woman tribal president candidate,” said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

On Tuesday, dealing a blow to the Opposition, which is backing Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that his party would support Murmu. Thackeray’s announcement came a day after his meeting with party MPs, where several MPs “requested” him to support Murmu and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Shinde faction.

