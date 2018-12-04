Drought : Central delegation to assess crop damage in Maharashtra

A 10-member delegation from the Centre is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Tuesday to assess crop damage in parts of the state facing drought-like conditions, an official said.

The delegation members will form three groups and tour some of the tehsils in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra, the official from the state relief and rehabilitation department told PTI. “It is a routine visit before the announcement of some financial assistance to farmers in the state,” he said.

The state government will provide rainfall records, cropping pattern data and earlier assessment reports prepared by local revenue officials to the delegation, he said. “The delegation members will hold direct talks with farmers who have lost their crops. They will also discuss the issue with ministers and officials of revenue, agriculture, and relief and rehabilitation departments,” the official said.

The Maharashtra government had in October said that around 151 talukas in 26 out of the total 36 districts in the state were facing ‘drought-like’ conditions due to deficient rainfall during the monsoon this year.

These 26 districts include eight each in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, five in North Maharashtra, four in western Maharashtra and Palghar district in the coastal Konkan region.