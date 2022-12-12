scorecardresearch
Dropped ministers to focus on development works, 2024 LS polls

Adding that he would work to build check dams in hilly areas of his constituency and improve water distribution network for farmers, he said, “I will also work to ensure better mobile connectivity in Kaprada.”

Four ministers in the previous Gujarat cabinet, who won in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections but were dropped from the present council of ministers, said that they will concentrate on pending public works in their constituency and will start working for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ministers are BJP MLAs Jitu Chaudhary from Kaprada seat of Valsad district, who was the minister of state in Water resources and water supply, Naresh Patel from Gandevi seat in Navsari district who was the minister of tribal development, food and civil supplies, Purnesh Modi from Surat West seat who was the minister of Tourism, pilgrimage developments and civil aviation), and Veenubhai Moradiya from Katargam seat of Surat city w ho was the minister of state for urban development and urban housing).

Talking to The Indian Express, Chaudhary said, “I have no grudges against party leaders and I wholly accept their decision for not inducting me into the new cabinet. The top brass of the party might have thought something else for me. My work as state minister was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Expressing satisfaction that he was part of the previous cabinet, Purnesh Modi said, “It is the party’s decision to select ministers… I will work on pending development works in my constituency. We will also start working for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Claiming that he would focus on development works in his constituency, Veenu Moradiya said, “The party has given me many opportunities… I have worked a lot and could not spare time for my parents… now I can spend some time for family…”

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:38:55 pm
