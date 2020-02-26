Dropout rate in state’s govt schools rising every year, says JJP MLA

Another JJP MLA from Tohana, Devender Babli, said that students were not preferring government schools. (File photo) Another JJP MLA from Tohana, Devender Babli, said that students were not preferring government schools. (File photo)

Two legislators of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the students dropping out government schools in Haryana. JJP is an alliance partner in the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state.

While participating in discussion over the Governor’s Address, Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh said, “Only from Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and poor students are left in the government schools while rich and resourceful send their children to the private schools. The dropout rate in the government schools is increasing every year.”

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Ishwar Singh also suggested government schools at distant places should not be closed down even if such schools have very few students.

Another JJP MLA from Tohana, Devender Babli, said that students were not preferring government schools. “In some government schools, there are just 20 or 28 students. There are families who can’t afford private schools. The private schools are witnessing continuous progress. This needs to be discussed why can’t we develop such system (for government schools),” said Babli, who had defeated BJP state chief Subhash Barala in the recent Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Rohtak B B Batra alleged a big scam in the cooperative sugar mills apart from pointing irregularities in various schemes including allotment of a multi level parking site in Rohtak which was allotted to a private player last year. Citing example of Panipat sugar mill, Batra said that the cane crushing capacity had been enhanced manifold there even as the cane of that capacity was not going to be produced in the area in next ten years.

