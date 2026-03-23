Drop Jinnah, Sir Syed, Iqbal from Political Science syllabus: Jammu University panel after ABVP protest

Officials said the recommendation was made at a meeting of the faculty and departmental affairs committee that was held on Sunday.

A committee on Sunday recommended that topics on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Iqbal be removed from the MA Political Science syllabus at Jammu University’s Department of Political Science.

Officials said the recommendation was made at a meeting of the faculty and departmental affairs committee that was held on Sunday. This comes amid a controversy over the inclusion of Jinnah in a chapter on “minorities and nations” in the syllabus of postgraduate courses at the department.

Following protests by the ABVP over the inclusion of Jinnah in the syllabus, university vice chancellor Umesh Rai had set up a committee headed by Professor Naresh Padha of the Physics Department to examine the Political Science syllabus.