Drop FIRs, scrap sedition law: journalist associations

Several journalist associations came together on Saturday to hold a protest meeting over the FIRs filed against several journalists and editors, including under the charges of sedition, for their reporting and tweets about the death of a farmer during the tractor rally and violence on January 26. They demanded that the government scrap the sedition law, calling it anti-democratic.

They passed a resolution, demanding that cases filed against journalists on January 28 and “in recent years”, be withdrawn, otherwise a campaign will be launched.

The protest meet was organised by the Press Club of India, The Editors Guild of India, Press Association, the Indian Women’s Press Corps, the Delhi Union of Journalists, and Indian Journalists Union.