Drones made sorties, dropped arms, says Punjab Police; BSF yet to confirm

While Punjab Police’s probe has reportedly found that GPS-fitted drones, with capacity to lift up to 10 kg, carried out seven or eight sorties from Pakistan to drop AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and other arms and ammunition seized in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, the BSF, which mans the international border, is yet to confirm the police’s claims.

Advertising

Police sources said eight drones were used in this operations, which lasted around 20 days from August 23.

A BSF spokesperson said, “I can neither confirm nor deny it. The NIA is investigating (the case). We are also investigating internally.”

According to police sources, the arrested accused – Balwant Singh, alias Baba; Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa; Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh — received drones with weapon consignment near the border village of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran between August 23 and September 12.

Advertising

These drones, sources said, flew over the border and flew back after dropping consignments at Rajoke.

For nearly 20 days, the four reportedly moved in the district with around 80 kg weapons — these include five AK-47 rifles (with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition), four Chinese-made .30-bore pistols (with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition), nine hand grenades, five Thuraya satellite phones along with ancillary equipment, two mobile phones and wireless sets each, and fake currency with the face value of Rs 10 lakh, according to the police.

Punjab Police also claims the accused tried to burn a drone which failed to take off after delivering the consignment. The accused reportedly travelled with this malfunctioning drone around 50 km from the border and tried to burn it in Chhabal town of Tarn Taran but failed to burn it completely.

They gave the police the half-burnt drone’s location during interrogation after arrest, according to sources.

The State Special Operation Cell of Amritsar, however, learnt about their activities only on Sunday, when the accused were reportedly planning to gather near Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran, around 50 km from Rajoke.

Asked whether it was a failure on part of district police to spot such large-scale illegal activities in the sensitive border district, Inspector General of Police Surinderpal Singh Parmar said, “I don’t know details of of the case. I even don’t have a copy of the FIR. I cannot comment.”

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya disconnected the phone when reached for a comment.

Punjab Police is yet to suspend any official.

The police have also brought one accused, identified as Mann Singh, on production from Amritsar Central Jail. He was allegedly in touch with Khalistan Zindabad Force’s operatives in Germany and Pakistan,

But stating that no mobile phone was recovered from Mann Singh, Amritsar Jail Superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said: “I don’t know how he was in contact with the operatives — may be he was using the Jail PCO (public phone)…I don’t know. It is a matter of investigation. Punjab Police has taken production remand of Mann Singh and they must be probing it. I have nothing to say on this.”

The police are yet to arrest anyone from Rajoke village, where the accused reportedly landed the drones. Rajoke is near the international border with Pakistan, and is separated by a wide drain from rest of the state — there is a narrow bridge over the drain to enter the village, with bunkers in the drain.

The village is guarded by BSF.