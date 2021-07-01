Indian military developing capabilities to counter drone threats: Army chief Naravane

Amid heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) following a drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu, Army Chief General M M Naravane Thursday said that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges. He, however, pointed out that the Indian military was developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats.

In an address at a think-tank, General Naravane said the security establishment was well aware of the challenges and that certain measures had been put in place to deal with them.

“We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves. We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm,” General Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

General Naravane’s response comes amid reports of continuous sightings of drones on the outskirts of Jammu city following the terrorist attack on Sunday. The drone attack was the first of its kind on Indian soil.

In his address, the Army chief also spoke on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K. He said that no infiltration had occurred along the LoC after a ceasefire understanding was reached between Indian and Pakistani militaries in February.

General Naravane also said that since there was no infiltration, the number of terrorism-related incidents had come down.

“There will always be elements who will try to sabotage the process of peace and development, we have to cater for that,” he said without elaborating.

“We have a strong counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir and our operation to ensure peace and tranquillity will continue,” he added.

(Inputs from PTI)