Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Drone carrying 5 kg heroin seized near India-Pak border in Punjab

On Monday, BSF troops shot down two Pakistani drones along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, foiling drug smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, an official spokesperson said.

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), have recovered a hexacopter drone and packets containing drugs from fields near the India-Pakistan border, officers said. The heroin seized weighs five kilograms, they added.

In a tweet on Friday, the Punjab director general of police (DGP) wrote, “@TarnTaranPolice in a joint search operation with @BSF_India have recovered a Hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology & packets containing #Heroin weighing 5Kgs from fields near the Indo-Pak border.”

Another drone was spotted near the Vadai Cheema border outpost at 10.57 pm on Monday, an official said. After the BSF troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), it went back to Pakistan. Meanwhile, five assault rifles and five pistols were recovered by the Punjab Police and the BSF in a joint operation near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:58:23 am
