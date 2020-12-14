Driving Tatas out of Singur was a mistake, says Mukul Roy

CM Mamata has failed to create jobs: BJP’s Mukul Roy. (File)

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Sunday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), his former party, saying that industries had not come to the state since the Tatas were driven out of the state in the aftermath of the Singur agitation.

“It was a mistake to drive the Tatas out of Singur,” he said at a press conference. During the Singur movement in 2006-’07, Roy was at the forefront of the TMC, which was then in the Opposition.

Roy lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she failed to bring companies to the state and create job opportunities for the youth. One industry after another left Bengal because of a syndicate controlled by the ruling party, he alleged.

“Ordinary people have lost their jobs. Every year, they have held business summits But no company has invested in the state,” Roy added.

When asked about his role in the Singur protest, the BJP leader said it was the “biggest blunder” as it deterred investors. Roy defected to the Opposition party in 2017.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) state president Saumitra Khan also slammed Banerjee and her “anti-industry policies”. “On the one hand, the Tata factory left Singur, and on the other hand Mamata Banerjee could not give jobs to the people of Singur. They are unemployed, doing nothing,” he added.

