Driving auto from Delhi to Bihar, couple die in mishap on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A couple was killed when their parked autorickshaw they were travelling in from Delhi to Bihar was hit by a mini truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district on Saturday. Their eight-year-old son survived, while they died on the spot at Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday.

The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Ashok Chowdhary and his wife as Chhoti (33). The truck was seized while its driver managed to flee.

Police said a mini truck hit the autorickshaw, parked on the roadside, from behind on the expressway at 10 am. Ashok was refiling the fuel tank while his son Krishna had gone to a nearby field to relieve himself, police added. His wife was sitting inside the autorickshaw, said, Bangarmau Circle Officer Gaurav Kumar Tripathi. The family had started from Delhi on Friday.

Krishna suffered no injury and had been handed over to the Child Line of the district. , said a police officer.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath directed officials to make arrangement to send the bodies to Bihar. The CM also ordered ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next kin of the victims.

The police have seized the truck but its driver managed to escape, said station house officer, Bangarmau police station, Shyam Pal Singh.

