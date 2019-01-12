Driver of civic body dumper that hit car of Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife dismissed

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has dismissed the driver of one of its dumpers that hit the car of Shweta Bhatt, wife of dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Shweta was accompanied by her son at the time of the accident on Monday.

Bhatt, who had mentioned the accident on Facebook, said she has not filed an FIR.

Bhatt, who was driving, with her son beside her, said, “A yellow-coloured AMC dumper came from behind and hit my car sideways from the right.” She said the dumper had no registration plate and the driver had no papers.

AMC’s solid waste management department chief Vijay Mistry said, “The vehicle involved in the accident is a registered, new vehicle. The RTO has delayed issuing the high-security registration plate.” Nehal Shah, engineer at Central Workshop, AMC, said the driver, hired on contract, was dismissed the same day.