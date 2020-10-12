Driver among 4 booked for sedition, family says he did not know 3 others

Siddique Kappan (with cap), secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, and three others who were held with him were produced before a court in Mathura on Wednesday. (PTI)

One of the four people against whom UP police have invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition charges is a cab driver who was on duty in Greater Noida till Monday morning before being arrested in Mathura hours later.

Alam (30), a resident of Delhi’s Sunder Nagri was arrested on Monday along with journalist Siddique Kappan and Campus Front of India (CFI) office bearers Atiqur Rahman and Masood.

Police have stated in their FIR that the four had connections with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and were allegedly “collecting funds” for creating large-scale “unrest” in the wake of Hathras gangrape incident.

The Indian Express accessed Alam’s driver profile registered with cab aggregator Ola. As per records, Alam had completed a booking in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 3 at 7.25 am on Monday after logging in at 6.01 am. The records further showed that he was on duty between October 1 and October 5, on which day he was arrested. Except on October 2, Alam clocked in more than 5 hours average of duty in the five days before he was arrested. On Monday, he had logged out of the system at 8.10 am, records show. An Ola spokesperson confirmed to The Indian Express that Alam was attached to the platform.

Alam hails from Rampur and had shifted to Delhi more than 10 years ago. While in Rampur, he worked as an embroidery craftsman in a local market. In the capital, he started working as a driver. His family members say he started driving a cab registered with Ola and owned by a relative, Anis, merely a week before he was arrested.

“His (Alam) only fault was to ferry them to Hathras. He did not know them previously. In fact, he was wearing his driver’s uniform when he was arrested. If I give a lift to a policeman, does that make one a policeman? Similarly if someone is guilty of something, he wouldn’t have known,” said Bushra (27), Alam’s wife.

According to Alam’s family, he would leave early in the morning to clock in extra hours for extra income. Sheik Moulali Basha, Alam’s lawyer, said, “We will move a bail application in the next two days.”

