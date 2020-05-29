Drive to bring back migrants to end, last trains in 2-3 days: UP

The government said the decision was taken due to lack of any fresh registrations in other states by migrants seeking to return to UP. The government said the decision was taken due to lack of any fresh registrations in other states by migrants seeking to return to UP.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the drive to bring home migrant workers from other states through Shramik Special trains has come to an end with the final batch of trains set to reach the state in the next two to three days. The government said the decision was taken due to lack of any fresh registrations in other states by migrants seeking to return to UP.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The governments of Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana etc have all informed us that there are either no people coming to UP or there are very few of those left. Therefore, there is no need to run special trains or buses from these states.” He said a few trains carrying migrants are set to arrive from Maharashtra, Kerala and other states .

According to the government, 1,411 Shramik Special trains have brought over 19.15 lakh migrants from across the country to UP in the last few weeks.

Awasthi said that the state government had arranged for 1,551 trains for bringing migrants, and in the next two days 2 lakh more people will arrive through 140 more trains. Till Thursday, he said, 7.12 lakh people have been brought through 490 trains from Gujarat, 4.55 lakh through 327 trains from Maharashtra, and about 2.67 lakh through 228 trains from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the government would soon come out with a separate protocol for those arriving through regular train services being started by the Railways from June 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd