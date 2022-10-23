Drive is cover-up for failure in job creation, says Opposition

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Rozgar Mela handing over appointment letters to 75,000 people, the Opposition tore into the government accusing it of indulging in “eventbaazi” and a “publicity stunt” to cover up its failures on job creation.

Pointing out that the BJP had promised two crore jobs every year, the Congress asked the government to disclose when the promised 16 crore jobs would be provided to the youth.

The recruitment drive, the Congress said, was an impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra has merely moved in four states and the government “had to admit” that unemployment is the biggest problem the country faces, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

“At least, the ‘jumla king’ was forced to admit that unemployment is the biggest problem the country and the youth face,” he said in tweet. He said what the youth the country needs ka employment and not “eventbaazi”.

The PM, he said, should tell “by when would you provide 16 crore jobs as you had promised to provide two crore jobs every year in the last eight years”.

“By when would these 16 crore jobs be provided and by when would 30 lakh vacancies in government departments be filled up. The prime minister would have to answer the youth of the country,” he said.

“Things would not move by giving merely 70,000 appointment letters and the youth of the country want jobs and the prime minister would have to answer them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would continue to raise this question from the prime minister during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress too attacked the government.

Advertisement

“Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to youth and failed to deliver. Data given by the Modi government inside Parliament shows that 22 crore people applied for government jobs since 2014, and only seven lakh got jobs,” Derek O’Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, said.

“While there has been a 45 per cent decrease in employment in the country, the figure for employment in West Bengal has risen by 40 per cent. Young people want jobs and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures, is organize these publicity stunts”, he added.