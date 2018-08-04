Drive against honking in Shimla, Manali

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (Express file photo) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (Express file photo)

A campaign against honking – ‘Horn Not OK’ and ‘No Honking Please’ – was launched in Shimla and Manali by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He also launched Shor Nahin, a mobile app that is aimed at encouraging people to lodge complaints or send alerts in case violations are noticed.

Although the ‘Horn not ok’ initiative is primarily an initiative of the the department of environment, science and technology but Chief Minister tasked the police, transport department and drivers’ associations to enforce the decision strictly in the two towns.

“In the initial two months, there will be no penal action. The police and authorities will educate the masses and vehicle users. Thereafter, the police will challan the vehicles using horn without any reason,” said Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister Friday announced that he would not allow the driver of his car to blow horn and same will be applicable for Cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats.

He said honking was not only causing unnecessary noise pollution but was also harmful for health. National Highways were exempted but soon drive will be extended to other places.

“If Nepal can do it in cities such as Kathmandu, Shimla and Manali will set new examples in India,” he said.

Thakur distributed information kits to DSP Traffic Police P.D. Thakur, President, Secretariat Drivers Union, Shanti Swaroop, President Departmental Drivers Union Budhi Singh, President HRTC Drivers Union Satya Dev and others on the occasion.

Earlier director, environment, science and technology department, D C Rana made a detailed presentation on ill-effects of noise pollution.

