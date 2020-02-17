Drink driving: Fear of flu in the air, Dehradun Police suspends use of alcometer in road checks

In Dehradun, at least 15 to 20 people face action for drink driving everyday. In Dehradun, at least 15 to 20 people face action for drink driving everyday.

FOLLOWING APPREHENSIONS expressed by people that use of alcometer to check drink driving may spread flu and diseases, Dehradun Police has suspended the use of the device until further orders and the traffic wing has been directed to examine the procedure adopted in alcometer use and develop a standard operating procedure to ensure safety.

The police move follows anxiety among the people after reports that more than 270 people are being monitored across the state by the Health Department as they had recently made trips to China, which is battling the coronavirus challenge.

All the police stations, traffic police staff and patrolling units in Dehradun district have been directed to not use alcometers until further orders.

“Many people had expressed apprehensions that use of alcometer can transfer communicable diseases from one person to another. They have requested to avoid the use of alcometer. We will not use it till we are convinced that it is not spreading diseases. Public have apprehensions because several communicable diseases such as flu infect people and spread in current weather conditions,” said Arun Mohan Joshi, DIG, Dehradun.

He said if it is found that the procedure adopted in the use of alcometer can spread diseases, the police with experts will work on a way out and the procedure may be rectified. “It will be examined that at which step of the procedure there is possibility of transfer of disease and how that possibility can be ruled out. If it is found that the procedure is safe and there is no chance of spread of diseases with the use of alcometer, it will be communicated to the public and use of the device will be resumed,” the DIG said.

In Dehradun, at least 15 to 20 people face action for drink driving everyday. In the absence of the alcometer, the police will check the driver’s breath and the suspects will have to undergo medical examination.

