DRI seizes six pieces of ivory from Siliguri, two held

DRI earlier seized 12.410 kgs of ivory at Siliguri on 15th Feb earlier another 5.8 kilograms of ivory in Guwahati on 26th May on the form of 24 pieces of ivory. (Representational Image) DRI earlier seized 12.410 kgs of ivory at Siliguri on 15th Feb earlier another 5.8 kilograms of ivory in Guwahati on 26th May on the form of 24 pieces of ivory. (Representational Image)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected a case of elephant poaching and seized six pieces of ivory collectively weighing 9.908 kilograms from Siliguri in West Bengal. “Preliminary analysis of the seized tusk indicates the Elephants were poached recently. Two persons have been nabbed in connection with the case,” an official told The Indian Express.

As per officials, six pieces of ivory were recovered from the two persons intercepted near Tenzing Norgey Bus stand in Siliguri.

The accused Padum Bahadur Baidya and Kumar Rai, both residents of Salugara in Jalpaiguri were supposed to deliver the ivory to a prospective buyer from Bengal. The officials are interrogating the two to dig more information about the racket they were working for. As per officials, such offences are punishable under section 135 of the Customs Act as also under section 51 of Wild Life Protection Act.

This is the third seizure of Elephant Tusks affected by DRI this year in North Bengal and Assam region. DRI had seized 12.410 kgs of ivory at Siliguri in February and 5.8 kilograms of ivory in Guwahati in May.

Last month, DRI seized live exotic birds of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla border in Kolkata. In May, DRI had seized two Hollock Gibbons and two Palm Civets were seized from Kolkata. In March, the agency made a seizure of 214 numbers of Indian Star tortoise.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App