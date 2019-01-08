Dressed as MGR, TDP MP plays song in House, suspended

Demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as MG Ramachandran or MGR, leading to hilarious scenes in Lok Sabha Monday. Sivaprasad also tried self-flagellation with a whip, and played a Tamil song from an audio player he brought to the House.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan later suspended the MP from Lok Sabha for two days along with three AIADMK MPs, who protested inside the Well over the proposed Cauvery dam.

Sivaprasad, an actor-turned-politician, has been amusing fellow MPs, the media and visitors with his choice of attire since the Monsoon session. In the past, he has dressed as a woman, Lord Shiva, a tantrik, Adolf Hitler and Santa Clause, among others.

On Monday, some MPs were not amused with Sivaprasad. MP Anurag Thakur tried to dissuade him from playing music inside the House. Annoyed at Sivaprasad playing a song from an MGR movie, BJP’s Rama Devi was heard saying, “Stop it, what have you made this House of. It’s not your theatre.” Thakur then switched off Sivaprasad’s music player. JDU MP Kaushalendra Singh and Sivaprasad had an verbal spat in the chamber after the proceedings were adjourned soon after the House met in the morning.

When the House met again at noon, Sivaprasad was in the Well again and was this time seen playing a Khartal — a percussion instrument used as an accompaniment to devotional songs.

The Speaker then requested him and the three AIADMK MPs — P Venugopal, K N Ramachandran and K K Gopal — to return to their seats. Other AIADMK MPs were suspended earlier for protesting in the Well of the House. “You have come to the Well of the House and you are abusing the rules of the House by persistently and willfully obstructing business of the House. By your wilful and persistent obstruction, grave disorder is being occasioned. I am, therefore, constrained to name you under Rule 374A. Therefore, you stand automatically suspended from the service of the House for two days in terms of provision of Rule 374A. They may forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the House,” Mahajan said.

Last week, the Speaker had suspended 45 members for unruly behaviour.

Later, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, who is also the Deputy Speaker, urged Mahajan to revoke the suspension of his party MPs. He said the Speaker has the power to take action against them, but added that they were raising issues concerning the state’s welfare.