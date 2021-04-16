Odisha gangster Hyder, who had fled from custody, held in Telangana

He was produced before a Magistrate in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to Odisha on a transit remand.

Six days after escaping from police custody while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, dreaded gangster SK Hyder was nabbed from Telangana in a joint operation by the Odisha and Telangana police.

He was produced before a Magistrate in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to Odisha on a transit remand.

Hyder, who was serving a life sentence, had fled while undergoing treatment in police custody from SCB Medical College in Cuttack on April 10.

The Telangana police was provided with all the details related to Hyder including his photographs, police sources said. He was intercepted by the police in Sangareddy district while he was moving in a bike in the evening. His aide Shamsuddin, also a native of Odisha and residing in Hyderabad and provided him shelter in Hyderabad, was also arrested.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Hyder had fled to Hyderabad in a car. “We have learnt that Hyder escaped to Hyderabad in a car. He was constantly on the move and changing his locations. Based on intel inputs our team had left for Telangana two days ago,” Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, SK Priyadarshi said.

The police had received vital clues regarding Hyder’s escape plan from his aide Yakub Khan who had surrendered before the police.

Hyder has been convicted in at least two cases of murder and was serving life imprisionment. He was lodged in Circle Jail, Sambalpur and had been in custody for the last 16 years.