DRDO’s Republic Day tableaux to showcase Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Naval version of Tejas

THE Republic Day tableaux of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) this year will showcase the landing and take-off of the Naval version of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas onboard aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

The DRDO has been showcasing advanced defence technology products for tri-services at Rajpath on Republic Day every year. Delivering on its mandate of development of state-of-the-art defence systems, DRDO has brought two important tableaux to the Republic Day parade 2021.

A Ministry of Defence press statement said, “The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has achieved a major technology capability milestone by landing and taking off from the Aircraft Carrier of Indian Navy. The LCA Navy tableau celebrates the successful demonstration of carrier operations of the LCA Navy from INS Vikramaditya on sea. The tableau of LCA Navy shows landing, takeoff and lift operation, three most important operations required to be met by an aircraft onboard a carrier ship. LCA Navy successfully demonstrated landing on a 90 metre runway and take-off from short run of 145 metres in 2020. LCA Navy is India’s first 4+ Generation Ski-Jump Take Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) fighter aircraft capable of operating from an aircraft carrier. Commander Abhishek C Gawande of Indian Navy is the commander of the tableau.”

Another tableau showcases the DRDOs family of Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Systems. It displays NAG, Helicopter launched version of NAG called the Helina, Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile (SANT) and Laser Guided ATGM for Main Battle Tank Arjun. The ATGM tableau will be represented by Shiladitya Bhowmick, a young scientist of DRDL, Hyderabad.

NAG is a third generation ‘fire and forget’ missile developed for mechanised formations of the Army to engage heavily fortified enemy tanks. Helina is also a third generation ‘fire and forget’ missile with a range of seven kilometres, developed for integration on weaponised version of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). MPATGM has a range of 2.5 km with ‘Top Attack’ capabilities for infantry use. SANT is a smart Stand-off Anti-Tank Missile being developed for launch from the Mi-35 helicopter for Air Force anti tank operations. ATGM for MBT Arjun is a laser guided Precision Munition which is launched from the 120 mm rifled gun of Arjun tank to engage and neutralise Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured targets.

This year, the LCA Tejas model is also part of the IAF Tableau and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tableau representing the theme of ‘Vocal for Local’. Other DRDO products on showcase are Akash Surface-to-Air Missile and Astra Air-to-Air Missile on the Indian Air Force Tableau