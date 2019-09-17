DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, a video of which has gone viral.

However, no casualties were reported.

One Unmanned Aerial Vehicle belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (@DRDO_India) crashed in Chitradurga today. The UAV developed technical snags soon after take off. The UAV crashed at arecanut farm around 7.50 am in Challekere taluk, Chitradurga.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QsldigR5R9 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 17, 2019

The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot.

Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the areca nut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on the social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of aerial vehicle called ‘Rustom-2’ was in progress when the incident occurred.

When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.