DRDO successfully tests new generation Akash missile

The new generation missile system has been developed with “better deployability compared to other similar systems. (PIB)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted the maiden test of the New Generation Akash missile (Akash-NG).

The DRDO said in a statement that it “conducted the successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha”.

Akash-NG “is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering low RCS (Radar Cross Section) aerial threats,” it said.

The missile, DRDO said, intercepted the target “with text book precision” and the launch “met all the test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory”.

“The performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial. During the test launch, entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur,” the statement said. It also mentioned that the multi-function radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system.

The new generation missile system has been developed with “better deployability compared to other similar systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint,” the DRDO stated, and added that the test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Electronics in the presence of the representatives of Indian Air Force.