DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank missile from MBT Arjun

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test fired the indigenously developed Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday, “Congratulations to DRDO for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future.”

KK Ranges is the firing range of the Armoured Corps Centre and School of the Indian Army located on the outskirts of Ahmednagar city in Maharashtra.

DRDO scientists said that the missile uses a warhead that has the capability to neutralise armoured vehicles which have Reactive Armours, which are specially designed protective armours used in military vehicles.

The missile was fired at a range of around three kilometers in the test and successfully took out a target. While the missile is currently being tested from the MBT Arjun, it has been designed so that it can be fired from other platforms too.

The DRDO said in a press statement, “Laser guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun.”

Pune based DRDO facilities – Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune iand the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) — have developed the missile in collaboration with another DRDO laboratory Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun.

