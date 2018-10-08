DRDO official accused of espionage held in Nagpur

The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO’s Nagpur unit. The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO’s Nagpur unit.

A DRDO official has been picked up in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on charges of espionage. The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO’s Nagpur unit. Sources told The Indian Express that he is likely to be booked under the Official Secret Act, 1923.

