Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
  • DRDO official accused of espionage held in Nagpur

DRDO official accused of espionage held in Nagpur

The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO's Nagpur unit.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 3:02:33 pm
DRDO, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian airborne early warning system, Indian Express The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO’s Nagpur unit.

A DRDO official has been picked up in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on charges of espionage. The employee has been identified as Nishant Agarwal, who is working at DRDO’s Nagpur unit. Sources told The Indian Express that he is likely to be booked under the Official Secret Act, 1923.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement