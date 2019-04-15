DRDO successfully test-fires sub-sonic cruise missile Nirbhay

In a major boost for defence, India on Monday successfully test-fired its first Sub-sonic cruise missile, Nirbhay. The launch was conducted from a test range in Odisha at 11.44 am.

The missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, PTI reported. Describing the trial “successful”, DRDO said the missile, which is capable of loitering and cruising at 0.7 Mach at altitude as low as 100 meters, covered the designated target range in 42 minutes and 23 seconds.

The test flight achieved all the objectives from lift off till the final splash, DRDO said.

“The missile majestically cruised and covered its given range,” officials at DRDO were quoted as saying by PTI. Nirbhay was tracked with the help of ground-based radars and other parameters were monitored by indigenous telemetry stations developed by DRDO. The missile test was conducted in a phased manner.

The last successful trial of ‘Nirbhay’ cruise missile was conducted on November 7, 2017.