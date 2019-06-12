Toggle Menu
India takes big step towards hypersonic speed flight, successfully pulls off maiden test

Defence sources said that the aircraft which was tested today forms an important component of the country's ambitious programme for the development of a hypersonic cruise missile system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight from a base off Odisha coast on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Defence sources told PTI that today’s test was a big step in furthering the development of a hypersonic cruise missile system.

The trial was carried out from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at about 11.25 am.

“The new technology was tested. Data generated by radars showed that the trial was a success,” they said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated DRDO and said the new technology will bolster India’s defence capability in air space.

HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle) is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. It is developed under a special project, the sources said.

Under the HSTDV programme, a demonstrator flight vehicle has been conceptualised to demonstrate the scramjet technology for a short duration of about 20 seconds, the sources said. Once it is achieved successfully, India will join another select club of countries having such technology.

Apart from being used as a vehicle for hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles, it is a dual-use technology which will have multiple civilian applications as well, the sources said. It can also be used for launching satellites at low cost, they said.

-With PTI inputs

