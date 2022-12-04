scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

DRDO hands over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars of Akash missile

The AHSP transfer marks the successful establishment of production of Akash missile system, its launchers, battery command posts and all the allied systems as well as successful establishment of quality assurance processes.

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with the armed forces for nearly a decade. (Express Photo)

In an important milestone for the Army version of the Akash Surface to Air Missile System, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) to Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) on Saturday. The Akash missile system has been developed by a group of DRDO laboratories, including three from Pune.

The handing over ceremony was held at Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), which, as a nodal agency, has designed and developed the Akash weapon system. The technical specification and quality documents and the drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over by Project Akash to the MSQAA as part of the AHSP transfer.

A press statement from the Ministry of Defence said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and the industry, terming the AHSP transfer as a landmark event.

DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the Project Akash team for first AHSP transfer from the missile cluster to MSQAA for such a complex system involving missile and multiple ground systems. He said the transfer process will enable the roadmap for future missile systems, which are under production, the MoD release stated.

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with the armed forces for nearly a decade. It has been inducted by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force with an order value worth Rs 30,000 crore, which is one of the largest single system orders for indigenous missile systems, according to the MoD.

Apart from DRDL, a number of other DRDO labs are involved in the development of the system. These include Research Centre Imarat based in Hyderabad, Electronics and Radar Development Establishment based in Bangalore, Three Pune based facilities Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), Armament Research and Development Establishment; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Balasore based Integrated Test Range and Ahmednagar based Vehicles Research Development Establishment.

The systems are produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, BEML Limited along with several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and other industries partners.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 05:27:58 pm
