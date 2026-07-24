DRDO flight test of ‘Kusha’ takes off

DRDO conducted the maiden flight test of Long-Range SAM ‘Kusha’ from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. (PTI)

In a major step towards the development of indigenous long-range air defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Thursday successfully conducted the first flight test of the ‘Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM), at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

A long-range SAM typically has a range of over 200 km. India operates Russian S-400 Triumf, which is understood to be capable of hitting targets up to 400 km away.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that this maiden test was conducted against an electronic target simulating a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, which the missile system successfully intercepted.