DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to protect IAF jets from missile attacks

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets against hostile radar threats.

The advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I has been developed by a DRDO laboratory based in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. It was developed in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune-based laboratory of DRDO, meeting the qualitative requirements of the IAF.

Chaff is an electronic countermeasure technology used by militaries worldwide to protect naval ships, aircraft or other sensitive targets from radar and radio frequency (RF) guiding mechanisms of the enemy missile. The chaff rockets deployed in the air reflect as multiple targets for the missile guidance systems and deflecting adversary missiles, thus protecting own assets.

Meanwhile, the IAF has begun the process of induction of this technology following the completion of successful user trials.

The new technology is a shot in the arm for the IAF as the chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

“The importance of this technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy’s missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF.

Terming it as another step towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO, the IAF and the industry for indigenous development of the technology.

Earlier in April, the DRDO had developed a similar technology for naval ships. It had developed three variants of a ‘chaff rocket’— Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR)— for the protection of naval ships from guided-missile attacks.

The Indian Navy had also conducted trials of all the three variants from a warship deployed in the Arabian Sea and found the performance satisfactory.