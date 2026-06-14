DRDO demonstrates ballistic missile defence capability

A missile during a flight test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). PTI

In a significant development earlier this week, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested a Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability.

This system can engage targets including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). With this advancement, India joins an elite group of nations that possess the ability to defend against ICBMs.

The DRDO, on June 10 and 11, conducted three consecutive flight tests to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated during the tests, which were conducted on June 10 and 11. “The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats,” it said.