DRDO demonstrates ballistic missile defence capability

This system can engage targets including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). With this advancement, India joins an elite group of nations that possess the ability to defend against ICBMs.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readNew DelhiJun 14, 2026 06:14 AM IST
DRDO demonstrates ballistic missile defence capability, ballistic missile defence capability, ballistic missile defence, Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian express news, current affairsA missile during a flight test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). PTI
Make us preferred source on Google

In a significant development earlier this week, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested a Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability.

This system can engage targets including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). With this advancement, India joins an elite group of nations that possess the ability to defend against ICBMs.

The DRDO, on June 10 and 11, conducted three consecutive flight tests to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated during the tests, which were conducted on June 10 and 11. “The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats,” it said.

The statement highlighted that these tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

The maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) was also carried out successfully, it said, adding that the flight-tests were witnessed by senior officials of DRDO and defence forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO on successfully demonstrating these crucial technologies.  DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored the trials and applauded the combined efforts of DRDO and industry.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
twitter

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments