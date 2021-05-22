scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
DRDO creates antibody detection kits for Covid

Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed a new antibody detection-based kit, that can give the result in 75 minutes and will cost Rs 75, according to a statement issued Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 22, 2021 4:02:37 am
DIPCOVAN kit. (Twitter: @DRDO_India)

Days after the launch of its 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug for adjunct therapy for Covid-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed a new antibody detection-based kit, that can give the result in 75 minutes and will cost Rs 75, according to a statement issued Friday.

The DRDO’s Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) laboratory has developed the DIPCOVAN kit, which can “detect spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97 per cent and specificity of 99 per cent”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It is “intended for qualitative detection of IgG antibodies in human serum or plasma, targeting SARS-CoV-2 related antigens” and offers a “significantly faster turn-around time, as it requires just 75 minutes to conduct the test without any cross reactivity with other diseases,” the ministry stated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The DIPCOVAN kit has an 18-month shelf life, it added.

It will be commercially launched by DRDO’s industry partner — Delhi-based Vanguard Diagnostics — in the first week of June and the readily available stock at the time of launch will be “100 kits (approx. 10,000 tests) with a production capacity of 500 kits/month after the launch” according to the statement.

