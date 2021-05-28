DRDO’s anti-Covid drug priced at Rs 990 per sachet

The drug is available in powder form in a sachet, and can be taken orally after dissolving in water.

The anti-Covid drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been priced at Rs 990 per sachet, news agency ANI reported citing officials.

The drug, developed in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), will be provided to central and state government hospitals at a discounted price, officials said.

The price of DRDO’s 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been kept at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s lab. Govt hospitals, central and state govt would be provided the medicine at a discounted price: Govt officials pic.twitter.com/FEic70fSq5 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that 10,000 sachets of the anti-Covid drug, known by the name 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), will be available in the market initially.

“This 2-DG drug developed by DRDO and DRL is a perfect example of India’s scientific prowess and a milestone in the efforts towards self-reliance,” Singh had said.

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan the newly launched anti-COVID drug 2DG, developed by DRDO, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan the newly launched anti-COVID drug 2DG, developed by DRDO, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021.

The drug was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) earlier this month for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

During its release, the government said that clinical trial data show that the molecule helps in faster recovery of patients hospitalised with Covid-19, and reduces their dependence on supplemental oxygen.

The drug accumulates in virus-infected cells, and prevents the growth of the virus by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally-infected cells makes this drug unique, a government release said.

“The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19,” it added.