DRDO conducts test of New Generation Anti Radiation Missile (NGRAM) Rudram-1

DRDO scientists said that the missile has been designed to further enhance the Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) capability of the IAF. (Photo: IAF)

Conducting yet another test of a indigenously developed weapons system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday conducted a successful test of the New Generation Anti Radiation Missile (NGRAM) also called the Rudram-1 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore.

The missile has been designed to be launched from various fighter aircraft currently in the inventory of the Indian Air Force. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement.”

DRDO scientists said that the missile has been designed to further enhance the Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) capability of the IAF. Anti Radiation Missiles are primarily designed to track and neutralise the radar and communication assets of the adversary. Officials said that the development of the anti radiation missiles of this type was started by the DRDO around eight years ago and has been a collaborative effort of various DRDO facilities in India.

Equipped with state of art radiation tracking and guidance system, the missile system has undergone preliminary tests in the past with the help of an operational fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force.

This is yet another test of indigenously developed weapons systems in addition to the recent tests of Shaurya missile or Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which is an unmanned scramjet vehicle, or the test of flight test of a Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

