DRDO conducts maiden trials of VL-SRSAM

Indigenously designed & developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) by DRDO for Indian Navy has undergone two successful launches today. (Photo via twitter/@DRDO_India)

THE VERTICAL Launch – Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), developed for the Indian Navy by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) underwent its two successful maiden launches on Monday.

The system is slated to undergo more trials soon before its deployment on Navy’s warship, the Ministry of Defence said.

The VL-SRSAM has been jointly developed by DRDO facilities like Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI), both based in Hyderabad, and the Pune-based Research and Development Establishment (Engineers).

The launches were carried out Monday from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

Indigenously developed by the DRDO for Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is designed to neutralise various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets, which have the capability to avoid detection by radar or infrared sensors.

“The current launches were carried out for demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign. On both occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum ranges. VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System (WCS) were deployed during the trials. The present trials have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and a few more trials will be conducted shortly before deployment on Indian Naval ships. Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy,” the press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and chairman of DRDO, congratulated various teams which were a part of the trial.