DRDO chief asks youth to come up with innovative ideas for defence technology

THE CHAIRMAN of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Thursday said the government organisations cannot work in the entire gamut of technological innovations and stressed on the need for the youth to come out with their ideas in niche areas like cybersecurity and products, high-power lasers, electromagnetics, sensors and other future technologies.

Advertising

“Innovation is the buzzword today. If the country has to be prosperous, you people have to come out with innovative, state-of-the-art products which can be sold all over the world. It is not that we have to sell to our armed forces only. You need to supply all over the world and then you will be prosperous, the country will also becomes prosperous and proud,” Reddy said while addressing a session titled ‘Role of Defence services in current Scenario” at the 106th Indian Science Congress.

Reddy said the youth need to come up with start-ups, work in the niche areas and make innovative products. He added the government is supporting the innovation in a “big way” and the requisite things like infrastructure, test facilities and funding are also being made available in the country. “All these are provided today. The infrastructure is provided in most of the major universities and incubation centers. Our test facilities are available. Anybody can come. The funding is also available. Even in DRDO, we have funding called technological development funding. You have a good technological idea which is feasible, we are ready to fund you to establish your industry,” Reddy said.

Earlier, speaking on the technological innovations in the defence sector, Reddy said the war and battlefield scenario is changing rapidly across the globe. “What was an aerial weapon earlier has become targeted and pinpointed weapon today. We are looking for a weapon which can go through the window of a house when fired from a long distance. The manned systems are becoming unmanned systems. The unmanned system are becoming autonomous systems today. Technologies are changing,” he said.

Advertising

Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat said the future defence systems have to be significantly lighter, have increased performance, protection and autonomy. “The collateral damage you see when you drop a bomb needs to be reduced. You need to hit only the target which you want to destroy. Precision becomes important and all weapon platforms need to become stealthy. The detection technologies are developing rapidly,” he said.

However, Kamat also stressed on the need for development of low-cost material and said the aspect is becoming increasingly important. “So far, in the defence system, we have not looked at cost as a major important criteria but increasingly world over it has become a major issue. You have to look for solutions which can give the best performance at the lowest cost,” he said, adding the time period for development of material also needs to be reduced from existing 10-20 years to 5-7 years.