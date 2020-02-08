DRDO brings missiles, indigenous tech

Among the installations is that of its latest Daksh robot, also called the Unexploded Ordnance Robot. Among the installations is that of its latest Daksh robot, also called the Unexploded Ordnance Robot.

The DRDO installations at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow have proven to be among the largest crowd-pullers. The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile — successfully tested last year, making India only the fourth country to successfully attack satellites — is attracting a lot of attention. So are the Akash Missile systems and the tanks.

However, the installations are not restricted only to its defence systems — it has also brought some of its latest technologies that will be used by the country’s armed and paramilitary forces not just in combat zones, but also in counter-intelligence, surveillance and sanitisation operations.

While some of the technologies displayed are ready to be inducted, others are still at the trial stage, and a few others are still at the proposal stage.

Among the installations is that of its latest Daksh robot, also called the Unexploded Ordnance Robot. The Daksh Defuser, DRDO scientists said, is the world’s first machine that can not only handle unexploded bombs remotely, but can also defuse them. Scientists said that the machine can be operated from a distance of up to 2 km, and while one arms of the machine can extricate a bomb from the ground, another arm can defuse or cut it.

