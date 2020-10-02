Anti-Tank Guided Missile successfully test-fired again by DRDO

The ATGM has the capability of defeating protected armoured vehicles in a range of 1.5 to 5 km.

The indigenously-developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the second time in 10 days, this time striking a target at a longer range.

The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK range, in the Armoured Corps Centre and School of the Indian Army (ACC&S), located on the outskirts of Ahmednagar. The test on Thursday was in continuation of a successful trial done on September 22, when the missile was tested for a target placed at 3-km range. On Thursday, it was successfully test-fired for a longer range.

The ATGM has the capability of defeating protected armoured vehicles in a range of 1.5 to 5 km. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120-mm rifled gun of MBT (Main Battle Tank) Arjun.

This Laser-Guided Missile has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

