DRDO and Naval Group France sign pact to fit indigenous AIP system on Kalvari class submarines

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed an agreement with the Naval Group France under which the indigenous Fuel Cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system will soon be fitted on INS Kalvari.

A statement by DRDO Monday said the agreement was signed between senior officials of NMRL and Naval Group France in Mumbai to extend cooperation to enter into the detailed design phase for integration of indigenous AIP in the Kalvari class submarines.“As part of the agreement, Naval Group France will certify the AIP design for integration in the submarines,” it added.

The AIP, DRDO said, has a “force multiplier effect” on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance by several folds. “It has merits in performance compared to other technologies and is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard. This technology has been successfully developed by NMRL with the support of Indian industry partners,” it said, adding that the technology has now reached the stage of maturity for industrialisation.

The land-based prototype of the NMRL’s AIP has earlier been tested successfully.

“This new endeavour will be a significant step towards the detailed design certification of the energy module, which will be performed by NMRL along with Indian industry and design of the platforms impacted by the integration of the indigenous AIP inside the Indian submarine by Naval Group,” the DRDO statement added.

The statement quoted Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman and CEO, Naval Group France, as saying they are proud to cooperate with Indian stakeholders to safely integrate AIP in the Kalvari class submarines, which have been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

This is a natural extension of strategic bilateral cooperation shared between India and France in the field of underwater defence and deterrence and in line with Naval Group’s continued commitment towards the Government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ policy, Pommellet added.