Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, demands apology, files police complaint

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem."

Rajinikanth, complaint against Rajinikanth, police complaint against Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth on Periyar, India news, Indian Express The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said. (File Photo)

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of “uttering a blatant lie” in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him.

The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said.

Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor and said his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.

