Drass in Ladakh shivers at – 28.8 degree C, flights operations at Jammu airport hit

With Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh reeling under intense cold, road, railway as well as air traffic out of Jammu was majorly hit on Monday.

All flights from Jammu to Srinagar and Delhi were cancelled because of the fog and poor visibility. On National Highway-44, only one-way vehicular traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was allowed.

While trains starting from Jammu were on time, those coming here from the Punjab side were running late by some hours, sources said.

With mercury plummeting to 2.4 degree Celsius even in the plains of Jammu, normal life remained out of gear at many places. The lowest temperature — minus 28.8 degree C — was recorded in Ladakh’s Drass area, followed by Leh at minus 20.1 degree C.

The lowest temperature recorded in Gulmarg was minus 7.8 degree C. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The lowest temperature recorded in Gulmarg was minus 7.8 degree C. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Pahalgam in Kashmir recorded minus 10.2 degree C, followed by Gulmarg (minus 7.8 degree C) and Srinagar (minus 6.5 degree C).

In Jammu region, Banihal was the coldest with mercury at minus 1.6 degree C, followed by Bhaderwah (minus 0.9 degree C).

Due to ongoing road-widening work and slippery conditions at various places, only one-way vehicular traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was allowed on Monday. The historic Mughal road connecting Kashmir’s Shopian district with Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region has remained closed for over a fortnight.

