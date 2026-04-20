Draped in legacy, weaved in neighbourhood: A sold-out Bangladesh saree exhibition

Heritage entwined with handloom — the combination culminated in a sold out.

On April 17, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi inaugurated its first-ever exhibition of 300 handloom sarees, sourced from around 50 weavers from 15 villages in Tangail and Pabna. The four-day showcase opened on April 18. Within 24 hours, Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah posted a notice that the exposition had been closed.

The reason: It was sold out. “The organisers are constrained to close the sales of sarees before the planned closure,” the notice read. The tsunami of demand was both unexpected and exciting, according to officials.

“None could ever guess that 300 exquisite sarees will vanish in a day’s time,” said Hamidullah on X on Saturday evening, adding, “It’s truly unique when within 24 hours of opening, such a unique exposition had to be winded up.”

The emphasis of the exhibition was a compelling cultural narrative — focused on the refined versatile elegance and weaving traditions of Tangail and Pabna — the two districts in Bangladesh along the banks of river Jamuna. It brought to fore the tales of weavers — their lives and creative legacies.

Tangail sarees trace their origins from centuries ago, carrying with them refined techniques that would evolve uniquely in the fertile riverine delta in Bangladesh. Over time, Tangail became synonymous with fine cotton sarees featuring delicate motifs and airy textures. Last December, the art of Tangail saree weaving received international recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, by UNESCO.

“We have brought some of the finest traditional handloom weaves from Bangladesh. Each piece is a handloom weave… It’s to tell people of craftsmanship, of our commonalities, of the crafts, because crafts are actually struggling, not only in Bangladesh, but in many other parts of the world as well,” he said at the inauguration, insisting that the event was “neither diplomacy nor commerce”.

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Hamidullah told The Indian Express, “After what the two countries have gone through in the recent past, this exposition has brought people together. It was not an act of diplomacy, but it started a lot of conversations organically — about history, shared heritage, weaves and craftsmen and people to people ties.”

After former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in 2024, New Delhi and Dhaka’s bilateral ties took a hit with matters made worse by the political instability, including attacks on minorities. However, the BNP’s victory in the Bangladesh elections in February, and the visit by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman have given way to gradual rebuilding of relations as both sides reiterated willingness to constructively engage with each other.

Pabna, another historic weaving hub, developed its own identity often characterised by durability and subtle patterns. Together, Tangail and Pabna represent a blend of tradition and adaptability in the country’s textile history, Bangladeshi curator Chandra Shekhar Saha, who has been working with these weavers for over four decades, told The Indian Express.

Interestingly, he and the co-curator from India, Chandra Shekhar Veda, both veterans of the textile and handicrafts sectors, graduated from NID-Ahmedabad. “The collaboration reflects a cross-border commitment to preserving and promoting South Asia’s shared textile heritage,” Saha said.

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Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had written a letter appreciating the effort while informing about her inability to attend because of health issues, Hamidullah said. From families of diplomats and officials of the MEA to women MPs from across parties, the exhibition saw visitors from diverse fields.

Many had requested that stocks be replenished, Hamidullah said, but the products came from “master weavers across Bangladesh villages. And, then we had to transport the cartons over days. This was not a typical commercial undertaking… each (piece) was priced at weaver’s cost/ price, far below the wholesale price.”