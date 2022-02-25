scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Drafting of new cooperative policy in the process: Centre

The one-day webinar on the budget proposals for 2022-23 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 8:37:45 am
Amit Shah is Minister of Cooperation (File photo)

The government is in the process of drafting a new cooperative policy, the Union Ministry of Cooperation said on Thursday.

In a statement issued after a webinar on budget proposals, the ministry said, “Under the guidance of Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah, we are in the process of bringing a new cooperative policy and many new schemes which will incorporate various suggestions given by stakeholders.”

The one-day webinar on the budget proposals for 2022-23 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the webinar, issues like digitisation of primary agricultural credit co-operative societies, scheme for creation of national database of co-operative societies, cooperative education and training scheme, co-operative credit guarantee fund, cooperative to prosperity scheme and national co-operation policy were discussed.

“Many important suggestions were given by various organisations and state governments, such as formulation of user-oriented database sharing and accessibility policy, establishment of VAMNICOM, Pune, as an autonomous institution of national importance for facilitating credit flow at the grassroots level,” the statement read.

