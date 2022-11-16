scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Draft statement echoes PM’s not-time-for-war remark to Putin: Report

According to the report, the draft statement said: “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters Photo)

AS WORLD leaders have gathered in Bali for the summit, the language of the draft statement of the G20 communique “echoes” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “now is not the time for war”, the London-based Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

“The Indian delegation played a big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording that criticised the Russian invasion, according to three officials with knowledge of the negotiations. The language of the draft statement echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words to Putin in September by saying ‘now is not the time for war’,” the FT reported.

“The communiqué was agreed by country delegates on Monday night after days of wrangling between western officials and those from Russia and China. It will be formally adopted by G20 leaders on Wednesday, the second day of the summit,” said the report.

There was no confirmation from the Indian officials on the language of the statement, which was still being negotiated.

“World leaders will state that today’s era ‘must not be of war’ and will condemn threats to use nuclear weapons, at the G20 summit in Bali, reflecting rising global anxiety around Russia’s war against Ukraine. A draft communiqué agreed by diplomats, seen by the Financial Times and confirmed by two delegations, said: ‘Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing f ragilities in the global economy’,” said the report.

It said the language regarding the war and Moscow’s repeated use of nuclear rhetoric is stronger than western officials forecast, and underscores rising anxiety in non-western states about Putin’s invasion and its widespread effects.

In the past few months, leaders and officials from the US, UK and France among others have cited Modi’s statement that “today’s era is not of war”, with reference to the conflict.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 04:10:25 am
