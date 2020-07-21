Draft rules give e-commerce sites 48 hours to note complaints

Though most of the sections of the new consumer law came into force on Monday, provisions related to e-commerce and direct selling are yet to be notified. (File) Though most of the sections of the new consumer law came into force on Monday, provisions related to e-commerce and direct selling are yet to be notified. (File)

The proposed rules set to be notified soon under the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019, state that e-commerce entities will have to acknowledge receipt of consumer complaints within 48 hours and redress the same within a month of receiving it.

“The rules related to e-commerce and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will be notified by the end of this week…” Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said during a digital press conference on Monday. Proposed rules say, e-commerce entities are also required to display, “all the relevant details about the goods and services offered for sale by the seller including country of origin which are necessary…”

