Draft population control bill: Where will we get manpower in case of war, asks SP MP

Where will India get manpower in case of a war if people are not allowed to procreate, asked Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a population policy for Uttar Pradesh.

The parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was apparently referring to a draft population control bill that has been put up on the website of the Uttar Pradesh law commission inviting suggestions from the public till July 19.

He said it is Allah who decides the number of lives on earth and no amount of checks can control that.

Days after the draft bill was put up on the website of the commission, the chief minister unveiled the Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

The draft bill states that people having more than two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy. The document says it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government over the issue, Barq said, “As far as Yogi (Adityanath), PM (Narendra) Modi and (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat are concerned, they do not have children.

“Now, if entire India is not allowed to procreate and a situation arises that we have to face another country, from where we get men? This (draft population control bill) will prove to be a loss-making deal.” According to Islam, the world has been created by Allah. It is He who decides the number of lives on earth, he said, adding, “A child who has to be born, will be born. You can make a law, but when a child takes birth, who can stop it?”